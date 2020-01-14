Entertainment

         Oscar 2020: Tom Hanks receives his first nomination in 20 years

January 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
The legendary Tom Hanks He has received his sixth Oscar nomination for his role in 'An extraordinary friend', where he plays at least legendary Fred Rogers. It is the first nomination for the actor since 'Náufrago', a film of the year 2000.

An actor of legend

Throughout his immaculate career, Hollywood's favorite type He has won two Oscar Awards: for his beloved lead role in 'Forrest Gump' in 1994 and for his sick lawyer in 'Philadelphia' a year earlier. He was also nominated in the category of lead actor, among others, for 'Saving Private Ryan' in 1998 or 'Big', a decade earlier.


It has been waiting This new nomination, taking into account that in recent years he has been in the shoes of Walt Disney in 'To meet Mr. Banks', driven the ship of 'Captain Phillips' or worked under the orders of Spielberg or Clint Eastwood.

Earlier this month, the veteran star earned a big ovation for her emotional speech of acceptance of the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, during which she thanked her family and recognized the impact that several other actors They have had at work.


