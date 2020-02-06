         Óscar 2020: the pool of the Espinof team

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The imminent delivery of Óscar 2020 will increasingly monopolize the cinephile conversation until finally its winners are announced within a little more than 72 hours. At this point it is time to start making forecasts about who will take the precious golden statuette and in Espinof we weren't going to be less.

All Espinof members have chosen our favorites in several of the main categories and our Webedia partners Mario Merinowski and Mario Arroyo – Too bad that neither of them was called Luigi- they have taken care of commenting on our choices in a video that has no waste:

Espinof forecasts

As you have already seen, our reasons for choosing some of the applicants is somewhat peculiar, but in the end you don't have to take prizes like the Oscars too seriously either. It will always be better to laugh and celebrate when they are right, which is not usual, than to take tantrums of young children.

Now we pass the word to you, do you think that we will succeed the editors of Espinof or that we have spent with alcohol before making our pools? What are your bets for the gala?