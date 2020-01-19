         Óscar 2020: the “honest posters” of the nominated films bring messing and truths like fists

Share it:

About the honest posters Oscar nominees have gone from being punctual to becoming a kind of Internet tradition that, in addition to managing a necessary dose of humor to the excessively serious with which the cinephile collective usually takes the big date of the awards season, it brings some perspective on the great titles of the year.

The list of mentions of this 2020 is more juicy than many expected – controversies are increasingly the order of the day – and has given rise to a selection of posters with as much bad drool as usual and that, probably, they will make you let out a few laughs. Here you have them.

'Story of a marriage'

Don't see her with your wife if you've ever cheated on her.

A touching and well interpreted drama destined to be remembered as a MEME TEMPLATE.

Basically 'Kramer vs. Kramer' but on Netflix.

'History of a marriage', nominated for the best film, best actor, best actress, best supporting actress, best original screenplay and best original soundtrack.

'Jojo Rabbit'

The anti-war satire that is totally anti-war because … uh … Look! Hitler is making faces!

LOLOCAUST

A hitl-arante comedy!

'Jojo Rabbit', nominated for the best film, best supporting actress, best adapted screenplay, best costume design, best production design and best editing.

'Bombshell'

Wow, do you think Fox has a female prototype?

A scandalous revelation about the chain that FUCKS THE NEWS.

Number one among sexual predators.

'Bombshell', nominated for best leading actress, best supporting actress and best makeup and hairdressing.

'Avengers: Endgame'

SUCK THAT, SCORSESE

'Daggers in the back'

THE CLAUDIO RESEARCH COCK.

I say, I say, I say, I suspect there has been foul play.

'Parasites'

In a sane world this movie would win a better movie, but … you know … subtitles.

BAD PLAY OF KOREA.

No, this is not proof that your maid is stealing from you.

'Parasites', nominated for the best film, best direction, best non-English speaking film, best original screenplay, best production design and best editing.

'Little Women'

WOMEN OF NORMAL SIZE.

You can have a little woman as a prize.

'Mujercitas', nominated for the best film Best Leading Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design and Best Soundtrack.

'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'

Jesus, Tarantino.

WE'LL GET IT … YOU'VE SEEN MORE FILMS THAN US.

If you like 60s so much, go live there.

'Once upon a time in … Hollywood', nominated for the best film, best direction, best lead actor, best supporting actor, best cinematography, best original screenplay, best costume design, best sound mixing, best sound editing Sound and better production design.

'1917'

The war for attention continues.

IT IS REALLY NOT A SINGLE TAKE, EVEN, IS IT?

The mount is the enemy.

'1917', nominated for the best film, best direction, best photography direction, best original screenplay, best sound mixing, best sound montage, best soundtrack, best production design, best assembly and best visual effects.

'Le Mans '66'

A vehicle to the Oscar.

Your annual reminder in the awards season that CHRISTIAN BALE IS BRITISH.

'Le Mans '66', nominated for the best film, best sound editing, best sound mixing and best editing.

'Joker'

Another movie with delusions of greatness based on a comic?

LOL, NO, GSS

P.S. Being bullshit as a monologuist is not an excuse for being bad.

'Joker', nominated for the best film, best direction, best leading actor, best cinematography, best adapted screenplay, best costume design, best sound mixing, best sound montage, best original soundtrack, best editing and best Makeup and hairdressing.

'Judy'

I have not seen this movie yet.

Anyway, JEFFREY EPSTEIN DID NOT SUICIDE.

Sorry, what were we talking about?

'Judy', nominated for best leading actress and best makeup and hairdresser.

'The Irish'

Netflix has made Scorsese an hoff-erta that he could not refuse.

Marty's Cinematic Universe.

LEGENDS OF THE MAFIA, MEETINGS

On November 1 the selected cinemas. November 27 is when it ends.

'The Irish', nominated for the best film, best direction, best supporting actor, best cinematography, best adapted screenplay, best costume design, best production design, best editing and best visual effects.

Extra balls (no nominations)

'Hustlers'

Somehow, Jennifer Lopez is 50 years old. What? How? It is the same age as Zack Galifianakis.

J. HAS IT 50.

Seriously. He has 50.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Wall Street Scammers': Jennifer Lopez shines in the adaptation of a striking real story

'Rough Diamonds (Uncut Gems)'

Directed by a student of yeshivá pissed off and a dentist majo.

THE ONLY GOOD FILM OF ADAM SANDLER OF THE DECADE.