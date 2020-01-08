Entertainment

         Óscar 2020: the gala will not have a presenter for the second consecutive year

January 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Hollywood Academy just made official that the 92nd edition of the Oscars will not have a presenter in the traditional sense of the word. This was already the solution last year after the controversy that accompanied the signing of Kevin Hart and this time it seems that they wanted to avoid possible problems.

The bad streak that broke last year

Keep in mind that the gala had been losing audience every year since 2014, when it added 40.38 million viewers, to bottom in 2018 with 26.5 million viewers. However, this trend broke last year to reach 29.6 million. It is still a very low figure for the usual in these awards, but At least the bleeding was broken and the Academy wanted to give it continuity.


The 17 best positioned films at the Oscar 2020 at a week of nominations

Previously, we had to go back to 1989 to find the previous Oscar delivery gala that ran out of presenter. Karey Burke, president of entertainment of ABC, stressed that "the gala will have great entertainment values, great musical numbers, comedians and star power".

In other words, the gala will enhance the importance of the presenters of each award, where special attention will be paid to the popularity of the chosen ones, and also the specific moments highlighted as the number of 'Shallow' in charge of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper last year.

