         Óscar 2020: the gag on the visual effects of 'Cats' outrages the VFX Society

Although it is hard to believe, there were not only musical numbers in the past Oscar delivery ceremony. In addition to delivering the occasional prize, there was also room for humor; although not all the jokes lived up to the circumstances, sinning one of them in particular of untimely "And no, I don't mean the comment about Chris Rock and Steve Martin's vaginas."

The joke in question came from the hand of James Corden and Rebel Wilson, who came out disguised as their characters in the infamous 'Cats' to present the prize for the best visual effects; and what better way to do that mocking the CGI of Tom Hooper's movie: "As members of the cast of the movie 'Cats', nobody understands better than us the importance of good visual effects".

With that phrase, James Corden threw more gasoline into the fire caused by the 'Cats' box office hit – $ 6.5 million on his premiere weekend and 71 million in total over his 100 budget – and his controversial sound with the VFX of the film, released without having been completed, full of rabbits and with a debatable global quality even after its update to version 2.0.

The comment, although it provoked more than one laugh – and two – among the public, has been received with an affront from the VFX Society, which has responded to the Academy with a statement sent to several US media. Here you can read an excerpt.

"Last night, when presenting the Academy Award for the best visual effects, the producers chose to turn the visual effects into a joke, and suggested that the bad VFX were to blame for the poor reception of the movie 'Cats'. The best visual effects of the world would not compensate for a misrepresented story. The Visual Effects Society is focused on recognizing, promoting and honoring visual effects as an art form, ensuring that the men and women who work at VFX are properly valued. "

The statement continues vindicating the work of VFX artists and, also, of other technical disciplines related to the world of cinema.

"On a night that revolves around honoring the work of talented artists, it is immensely disappointing that the Academy turned visual effects into mockery. It degraded the global community of VFX professionals who perform spectacular, challenging and visually stunning work. impressive to achieve the vision of the filmmakers.Our artists, technicians and innovators deserve respect for their extraordinary contributions to filmed entertainment, and should not be presented as the scapegoat in the service of laughter.We hope that the Academy adequately honors the craft of visual effects, and all trades, including the direction of photography and assembly, because we all deserve it. "

Although I am one of those people who consider that there should be no filters in humor, I must admit that seeing the gag of Corden and Wilson, I could not help raising my eyebrow; not for the joke itself – which made me funny – but for the place and the moment precisely what he decided to do. With this in mind, the anger of the VFX Society becomes understandable.