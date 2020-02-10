         Oscar 2020: six million spectators less than last year's gala and a new historical low

Share it:

The Oscars lose 6 million viewers compared to last year, establishing a new historical low. The audience of the 92nd edition of the Academy Awards has decreased by 20%. Things are going to have to change if the industry intends to continue having the golden knights as a sign of Hollywood identity.

The lowest hours

The Oscars 2020 brought together 23.6 million viewers in their ABC broadcast, 6 million viewers, 20% less, compared to last year. As in the 2019 ceremony, the Academy Awards on Sunday they didn't have a master of ceremonies. Perhaps the time has come to make a change in that aspect, although it is possible that this year's films have not ended up being the most conducive for the masses.

In the key demographic group, that of adult spectators aged 18 to 49, the gala received a rating of 5'3 according to Nielsen, 31% less than the previous Oscars and a new historical low. The previous edition obtained an average of 6.8. in the same range of spectators. In terms of total viewers, the previous historical minimum was 26.5 million viewers.

Making more numbers, this new minimum is 11% lower than the previous. Last year's Oscars added 29.6 million viewers, which represented a 12% increase over the previous year. Among adults aged 18 to 49, the growth from 2018 to 2019 was + 13% from 2018 to a rating of 7.7.

The plummeting is accentuated this year, and that the town movie, 'Joker', was there to give the bell. Maybe Billie Eilish's face is the face of those millions of young people who don't understand who those scented rich old men are. Surely the director of 'Parasites' also made them very funny.