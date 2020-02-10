         Oscar 2020: Renée Zellweger wins the award for best actress for 'Judy'

Share it:

What the American Academy likes a biopic is not written. To bet on a film of this cut, especially in the interpretative categories, is to do it practically on a winning horse, and these Oscar 2020 have not disappointed in the least afterwards. give the award for best leading actress to Renée Zellweger for her role as Judy Garland in 'Judy'.

Despite the discretion of the feature film, which has gone unnoticed in the rest of the main categories, the awards season has been unanimous in recognizing the work of the interpreter in putting herself in the shoes of the iconic Judy Garland. Zellweger has arrived tonight full of awards, including the actors' union, the Spirit Award, the Critics Choice, the BAFTA and the Golden Globe.

To win this Oscar 2020 for best actress, Texas has imposed no less than two vibrant interpretations such as those of Cynthia Eviro —'Harriet'— and Charlize Theron —'The scandal (Bombshell) '-, to the lovely Saoirse Ronan of 'Little Women' and a Scarlett Johansson that started as another of the great favorites of the night for his work in 'History of a marriage'.

With this, Renée Zellweger adds the second Oscar of his career. The first, to the best supporting actress, got it in 2004 for 'Cold Mountain' after having received two consecutive nominations in 2002 and 2003 for 'Bridget Jones's Diary' and 'Chicago' respectively.