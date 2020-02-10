Entertainment

         Óscar 2020: 'Parasites' surprises and wins the prize for the best original script of the year

February 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Quentin Tarantino Has failed Oscar for best screenplay , and neither is its top competitor, '1917', so it remains pending to get an important prize with 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood' Bong Joon Ho Y Han jin-won They give the bell with their script of 'Parasites' leaving all the favorites of the night shaking that anything can happen.

Lead 720 405

The parasitic screenwriter

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won have achieved with 'parasites' surpass not only Quentin Tarantino and his brilliant work in 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'but it is imposed on Rian johnson for 'Daggers in the back' (Knives Out), Noah Baumbach and his 'Story of a marriage', and another favorite, Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson Cairns '1917'.


The secret weapon of 'Parasites': this is the incredible production design that Oscar deserves

This South Korean drama Bong Joon Ho becomes the third non-english speaking movie in winning the statuette for best original script by surprise after his good predictions to become the best foreign film and accumulate six nominations in total. I was coming with the Palme d'Or of the Cannes Film Festival, Being the South Korea's first film in winning that prize.

READ:  The first episode of Somali and the Forest Spirit is now available on Crunchyroll

'Parasites'It is intuited as a more dangerous rival to beat for the big favorites of the night in a night in which nothing can be taken for granted. The portrait of two families in a different social position is treated with black humor and violence, seems to have convinced an academy criticized by not have nominated with diversity this year. That factor may have been decisive in breaking all the pools, rewarding foreign cinema in the middle of a wave of racism from the Trump administration.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.