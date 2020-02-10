         Óscar 2020: 'Parasites' surprises and wins the prize for the best original script of the year

Share it:

Quentin Tarantino Has failed Oscar for best screenplay , and neither is its top competitor, '1917', so it remains pending to get an important prize with 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood' Bong Joon Ho Y Han jin-won They give the bell with their script of 'Parasites' leaving all the favorites of the night shaking that anything can happen.

The parasitic screenwriter

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won have achieved with 'parasites' surpass not only Quentin Tarantino and his brilliant work in 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'but it is imposed on Rian johnson for 'Daggers in the back' (Knives Out), Noah Baumbach and his 'Story of a marriage', and another favorite, Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson Cairns '1917'.

This South Korean drama Bong Joon Ho becomes the third non-english speaking movie in winning the statuette for best original script by surprise after his good predictions to become the best foreign film and accumulate six nominations in total. I was coming with the Palme d'Or of the Cannes Film Festival, Being the South Korea's first film in winning that prize.

'Parasites'It is intuited as a more dangerous rival to beat for the big favorites of the night in a night in which nothing can be taken for granted. The portrait of two families in a different social position is treated with black humor and violence, seems to have convinced an academy criticized by not have nominated with diversity this year. That factor may have been decisive in breaking all the pools, rewarding foreign cinema in the middle of a wave of racism from the Trump administration.