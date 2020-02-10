         Óscar 2020: 'Parasites' is the best international film of the year

Share it:

There was no margin of error at the time of predicting the winner of the Oscar 2020 at the best international movie – formerly known as "best non-English speaking film" -. After wiping out the prize season and after getting favorite in the vast majority of pools, the huge 'Parasites' of Bong Joon-ho The cat has been taken to the water.

The South Korean film, the first of its country to be nominated in this category and winner of the Golden Palm In the last edition of the Cannes Film Festival, he won the precious statuette after doing the same at the Golden Globes, at the BAFTAs – where he also won the prize for the best original screenplay – and at the Independent Spirit Awards, for putting Some examples.

North American unions have also recognized the great international bombing of 2019. The guild of producers nominated her for the best film, while that of directors did the same in the category of best director. On the other hand, actors and screenwriters gave the prizes to the best cast and the best original script respectively; increasing your chances of succeeding tonight.

To take the long-awaited Oscar, 'Parasites' has had to be imposed on tough competitors as the French tape 'Los miserables', the Polish 'Corpus Christi'the Macedonian 'Honeyland' and, unfortunately, to the 'Pain and glory' of Pedro Almodóvar. Of course, as much as the defeat of the Manchego spins, the award has been just and deservedly delivered.