         Óscar 2020: 'Parasites' is the best film of the year

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Incredible final for the 92nd edition of the Oscar Awards. The South Korean 'Parasites' has won the award for best film, beating the great favorite, '1917'. It is a historical event: For the first time in the history of the Oscars, a non-English-speaking production wins the prize for the best film of the year.

Golden parasites

The black comedy co-written and directed by Bong Joon-ho is the great winner of the night with 4 figurines: best international film (where as expected, beat the Spanish 'Pain and glory'), best original screenplay (Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won), best direction and best film.

It should be remembered that 'Parasites' began his triumphant career in May last year, at the Cannes Festival, where he won the Palme d'Or. Become a resounding blockbuster (165 million dollars of collection), the Bong Joon movie -ho was accumulating awards in the season of awards from different industries, receiving statuettes in the Golden Globes, the BAFTA or the American guilds (SAG, WGA).

'Parasites' is a great movie that can be enjoyed even knowing its secrets, but it is worth knowing as little as possible about its history to, at least the first time, enjoy a twisted script full of surprises.

The whole Ki-taek family is unemployed and is very interested in the life train of the rich Park family. One day, his son manages to be recommended to teach private English at the Park house. It is the beginning of an uncontrollable gear, from which no one will come out really unscathed …