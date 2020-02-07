         Oscar 2020: Netflix has spent 70 million in marketing to win the awards, and has no favorites in any category

Share it:

Netflix I would have been pushing to win an Oscar this awards season, as it has been revealed that the company has spent 70 million dollars in marketing related to the race towards the Academy Awards. Although the platform has managed to accumulate up to 24 nominations For the Oscar 2020, the studio is not the favorite to win any of the awards.

Netflix makes history, but without a prize

Never had a television opted for so many statuettes. The expense, regardless of whether it was valid or not for something for that selection, can of course be given as amortized with the presence in the bets. But the truth is that it is not easy to translate in a prize, so the profitability of that presence is perhaps low. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver They have options for the awards for the best actors and actresses, but the great movies released on Netflix last year, not so much.

'The two popes' (The Two Popes, 2019), 'The Irish' (The Irishman, 2019) and 'Story of a marriage' (Marriage Story, 2019) have few possibilities, although they are excellent films and have received many positive reviews and extensive network coverage. Sam Mendes and Tarantino are in the ring. Yes, there are some more possibilities with 'Klaus', which after ravage the Annie It has gained strength.

It will be interesting to see the consequences of possible failure and know if this marketing expense is worth it to Netflix, despite what the bets say about their chances of winning some Oscar. If you can not get any victory this year, the evolution of its content, in search of prestige or not, if they will remain in their bubble or if they will continue betting on good cinema as 'Rough Diamonds' (Uncut Gems, 2019) and the big ones authors like Scorsese.