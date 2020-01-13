Entertainment

         Oscar 2020: Netflix continues to face the great Hollywood studios with 23 nominations for its films

January 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
Half a dozen Netflix productions add 23 Academy Award nominations (if we count productions that it distributes, such as 'Where is my body?' Or the two nominated documentaries), demonstrating that 'Roma' was not a mirage. From 'The Irish' to 'Klaus', the platform arrives with serious options to conquer the Oscar night.

The night of streaming

Not even the almighty Disney, absorbing companies and properties, can beat Netflix nominations, which emboldened with the ten nominations for the Martin Scorsese movie, 'The Irish', adds a good handful of more applications.

Noah Baumbach has had more luck than his partner Greta Gerwig and his 'Story of a Marriage' has obtained half a dozen nominations, including the best movie.


The 11 best Netflix movies in 2019

The successful return of Fernando Meirelles It is confirmed with its three nominations for 'The Two Popes', that although it does not compete as a film it will through its protagonists and its adapted script.

For its part, 'American Factory' and 'Democracy in danger', two documentaries available on the platform, have nominations in the documentary section. The animated 'Klaus' has managed to sneak into the category of animation, just like the aforementioned 'Where is my body?'.

Whatever the result these nominations are a touch of attention from a streaming platform that has fought against everyone to make their products value to the same extent as those of (less and less) large studios. Netflix has already won no matter what.

