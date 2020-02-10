Oscar 2020: Laura Dern wins Best Supporting Actress

Share it:

The 92nd Academy Awards Gala It has come to an end. It has been one of the cleanest (and little surprising) prize races of recent years. Of course, we have been able to enjoy the nomination of Antonio Banderas, the joys he has given us 'Klaus' (winning even the BAFTA) or the return of Almodóvar to the Oscars.

This 2020, the Oscar gala has once again been characterized, as in 2019, for being a gala without a presenter, but that does not detract from it a bit of spectacularity, right? We are talking about Hollywood. And the first grand prize of the night (in fact, the first one) has been for Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern has finally won an Oscar. In this case, for its interpretation in the film 'Story of a marriage' by Noah Baumbach, and by the magnificent monologue that is marked.

Laura Dern has made a brilliant awards career and has literally swept her competitors. Although some criticize his performance as an extension of his Renata Klein de 'Big little lies', the truth is that the presence of Dern adds integers to the film and is an Oscar more than deserved. The actress has received the award from Mahershala Ali and her speech has contained one of those emotional moments that we like so much, since the actress has dedicated the award to her parents, Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd.