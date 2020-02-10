         Oscar 2020: Laura Dern is the best supporting actress for 'Story of a Marriage'

Share it:

Laura Dern He must have lived one of the most intense weekends of his career. After winning the Robert Altman award at the Spirit Awards for best cast with his companions in 'Story of a marriage', Dern was the protagonist of a number of Los Angeles gay choir and tonight he picked up the Oscar for best supporting actress for his role in the tape Netflix.

A great combative lawyer

Laura Dern was facing Kathy Bates, the mother of 'Richard Jewell' in the homonymous film of Clint eastwoodScarlett Johansson for her Rosie in 'Jojo Rabbit', the satire about Nazism directed by Taika Waititi, Florence Pugh for her unforgettable Amy from 'Little Women' in the recent version of Greta Gerwig, Y Margot Robbie for his reincarnation of several victims of sexual harassment of Roger Ailes, founder of the Fox News news network, in 'The scandal'.

The possibilities of 'Story of a marriage'to win any of their six Oscar nominations were summed up in Laura Dern and his great combative lawyer performance in this story about a difficult divorce process directed by Noah Baumbach. The actress, who this Monday February 10 turns 53, was the favorite to take away his first golden statuette and especially highlights in an already famous monologue about the demands of being a woman in society.

Dern had been collecting awards for best supporting actress throughout the season and now adds his statuette to his Four Golden Globes and an Emmy. She is the daughter of the actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, treasuring a unique record that has earned him the muse of David Lynch and be an essential secondary in large productions, adding his generational icon that is his Ellie in 'Jurassic Park'