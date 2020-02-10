Entertainment

         Oscar 2020: Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the best actor of the year for 'Joker'

February 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
It was one of the most predictable awards of the night: Joaquin Phoenix has been chosen the best actor of the year for his unforgettable interpretation of Arthur Fleck in 'Joker'. The actor has swept during the awards season and climbing the statuette was already little less than a procedure.

Phoenix had already been nominated three other times. The first as a secondary actor for his Comodo in 'Gladiator' and already as the protagonist for 'On the Tightrope' and 'The Master'. Unanimously recognized as one of the best performers of our time, it was time to be given the Oscar.


During these last weeks we had seen Phoenix take over Golden Globe -I reward that he already got at the time to give life to Johnny Cash in 'On the tightrope', the BAFTA and a multitude of other awards. The question today was more about knowing what his speech would be like anything else.

With the defeat already assumed beforehand, Antonio Banderas -'Pain and glory'-, Adam Driver -'History of a marriage'-, Jonathan Pryce -'The two potatoes'- and Leonardo Dicaprio – 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood' – they have run out of the statuette this time.

