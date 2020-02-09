         Óscar 2020: how to follow the 92nd awards ceremony live

Share it:

The countdown is running out and we are about to enter the great movie night: the ceremony of the 92nd edition of the Oscar Awards will start from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to reward the best that cinema has given in 2019.

In U.S.A, ABC is responsible for the broadcast of the awards ceremony. A ceremony that, for the second consecutive year, will not have a presenter but will once again rely on the sufficiency of the presenters of each award. The gala will start at 5 pm Pacific time, 8 o'clock on the east coast.

Or, what is the same, 2 in the morning in Spain (peninsular time). In our country we can See the ceremony through Movistar Releases with the usual team of 'La Script'. At 0:00 a previous program will start at # 0 and Movistar Estrenos for at 2:00 go to the exclusive broadcast on this last channel.

In Latin America, one more year is TNT the one that has the rights of emission in payment for all the region. Of course, both in Mexico (Azteca 7) and in Peru (Latin) it can also be followed in the open. In local hours, at 7:00 p.m. in Mexico; 20:00 in Ecuador, Colombia, Peru; at 22:00 in Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

Follow the Oscar 2020 in Espinof

As always, in Espinof we will have a few liters of coffee and we will spend the night to follow this ceremony of delivery of the Oscar 2020 minute by minute. This year we will do it through our Twitter and, in addition, in our special page that we have dedicated to the Oscars, that we will be updating with the winners.

Further, we will have all the analyzes, the most important victories and the summary of the gala as soon as the most important night of world cinema ends.

But if you want to calm the bug, you can review the list of nominees, know who we bet on and, if you have the afternoon cleared, see one of the nominated tapes. See you tonight.