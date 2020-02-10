Entertainment

         Oscar 2020: Brad Pitt is the best supporting actor for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

February 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Bradd Pitt He has made good forecasts and has taken home the Oscar 2020 for best supporting actor for 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'. At the beginning of the awards race, he didn't seem very interested in trying to take it away, but soon he saw that it was the big favorite, he gave everything and has been rewarded.

Second Oscar for Pitt

The truth is that it is about second Oscar for Pitt, but the previous one was to be a producer of '12 years of slavery '. As an actor he had already been a candidate for '12 monkeys', 'The curious case of Benjamin Button' and 'Moneyball', always leaving home empty.


All Quentin Tarantino movies ordered from worst to best

It is true that considering Pitt as a supporting actor for the Quentin Tarantino movie has some trick, since his weight in 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood' is practically the same as he has Leonardo Dicaprio, but companies have long seen that they could take advantage of that "legal vacuum."

READ:           'Altered Carbon': the trailer for season 2 of the Netflix series introduces the new Kovacs

Pitt

They have been left without a prize Al Pacino -'The Irish'-, Joe Pesci -'The Irish'-, Tom Hanks -'An extraordinary friend 'and Anthony Hopkins -'The two potatoes'-.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.