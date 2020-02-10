         Oscar 2020: Brad Pitt is the best supporting actor for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Share it:

Bradd Pitt He has made good forecasts and has taken home the Oscar 2020 for best supporting actor for 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'. At the beginning of the awards race, he didn't seem very interested in trying to take it away, but soon he saw that it was the big favorite, he gave everything and has been rewarded.

Second Oscar for Pitt

The truth is that it is about second Oscar for Pitt, but the previous one was to be a producer of '12 years of slavery '. As an actor he had already been a candidate for '12 monkeys', 'The curious case of Benjamin Button' and 'Moneyball', always leaving home empty.

It is true that considering Pitt as a supporting actor for the Quentin Tarantino movie has some trick, since his weight in 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood' is practically the same as he has Leonardo Dicaprio, but companies have long seen that they could take advantage of that "legal vacuum."

They have been left without a prize Al Pacino -'The Irish'-, Joe Pesci -'The Irish'-, Tom Hanks -'An extraordinary friend 'and Anthony Hopkins -'The two potatoes'-.