         Óscar 2020: Bong Joon-ho wins the award for best director for 'Parasites'

He didn't believe it. Bong Joon-Ho has taken the Los Angeles Dolby Theater stage to pick up his third oscar of the night: the one with the best address by 'Parasites' ('Parasite'), which is positioned as the winning movie of the night.

And I didn't have it easy, as he competed with Sam Mendes for '1917', Todd Phillips for 'Joker', Quentin Tarantino for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and Martin Scorsese for 'The Irishman'.

In fact, it's Scorsese who has wanted to dedicate a few words, causing a great ovation throughout the stands. Perhaps even louder than those the South Korean director has received in his three stage climbs together.

Recall that 'Parasites' is the first Korean production that has won an Oscar nomination. And this, for now, triplet, could not be better premiere in such important awards like these.