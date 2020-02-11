Entertainment

         Óscar 2020: Bong Joon-ho translator who conquered us at the gala prepares a film about the awards season

February 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
The historic triumph of 'Parasites' allowed us to see how Bong Joon-ho he went up on four occasions to the stage to pick up the precious statuette granted by the Hollywood Academy. In all of them he did it accompanied by the translator Sharon Choi, who has now been known to prepare a movie located during the awards season.

Choi's wish

The truth is that Choi is not a translator, but that has been trying to gain a foothold in the film industry for some time. How well received his appearances have been with Joon-ho during the delivery of multiple awards over the past few weeks has triggered his popularity and seized his opportunity.


Bong Joon-ho was already a film master before 'Parasites'

In addition, her experience as a translator it has certainly allowed him to know in depth the ins and outs of the awards season, so the script he is preparing is sure to reveal details hitherto unknown to the public.

Bong

Who knows, maybe in the near future it will be she who goes on stage to pick up the Oscar. Well, that if they nominate her, that the Hollywood Academy is not exactly known for having recognized the work of many directors …

Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

