         Oscar 2020: Bong Joon-ho matches Walt Disney's record as a person with the highest number of awards in a single night

Oscar for Best Screenplay; best address; Best international movie and best movie. Up to four times, and each time more euphoric, it rose Bong Joon-Ho on stage at the Dolby Theater from Los Angeles to receive the awards that rained his master (or not so much) 'Parasites'.

And watch out because these four oscars received by the filmmaker match him in the historical record of the highest number of Oscar awards received by an individual in a single night. And we would have to go back to 1954, the year in which Walt Disney would win four Oscar awards … and for four different films.

Of course, unlike Bong Joon-Ho, Walt Disney would receive these awards exclusively as a producer. The winners were 'The Living Desert' as the best documentary; 'The Alaskan Eskimo', best documentary short film; 'Bear Country', as best short film (two reels); and 'Flutes, whistles, strings and drums' ('Toot Whistle Plunk and Boom'), best animated short film.

Walt Disney also holds the record of the person with the most Academy Awards (including plates, medals and others) with a total of 26, of which 22 were competitive and the rest honorary or worthwhile. Bong Joon-Ho enters the Academy Award winners matching Spielberg, Iñárritu, Cuarón and the Coen, among others, in number of awards.