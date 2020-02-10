Oscar 2020 Awards: Laura Dern is the Best Supporting Actress

Share it:

Laura Dern won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "History of a Marriage," where she plays a ruthless divorce lawyer and with an emotional message she brought her mother to tears.

The veteran actress received her first golden statuette and thanked Netflix, the creator of the film and her work colleague Scarlet Johansson, in addition to her family, likewise, made a nod to the environment and climate change in her speech.

Thank you to the Academy for this honor. Thanks Netflix for the support, for your vision. Thanks to the amazing cast. A script has been written about love and how to end differences. Thanks to my stepdaughters and my love. My heart and my inspiration. If you are lucky your heroes will be your parents and I share it with them. I adore you. This is the best birthday present of my life. "

Dern faced in this category against Kathy Bates for "Richard Jewell", Scarlett Johansson for "Jojo Rabbit", Florence Pugh for "Little Women" and Margot Robbie for "The Scandal".

This nomination was the third of the actress and has finally won the statuette with a film that she will remember forever as the film with which she had the most awards, since she has also been chosen as the best supporting actress in: the Bafta Awards, Balloons de Oro and the Actors Guild Award.