Entertainment

         Óscar 2020: another year without women nominated in the category of best director

January 13, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

It is clear that, following the general tone of recent years, the Oscar nominations would not be the same without a good controversy, mainly racial or gender; and in this 2020 edition, following the steps of what happened in the Golden Globes and in the awards ceremony of 2019, the controversy has revolved around the absence of women nominated in the category of best direction.

The main name that many miss – and we miss – among the candidates has been that of Greta Gerwig, whose work in the fantastic 'Little Women' deserved recognition. The filmmaker, nominated for best address in 2018 for 'Lady Bird' —which also opted for the best film award—, has ended up falling into oblivion with companions such as Lulu Wang —'The Farewell'—, Kasi Lemmons —'Harriet'— or Marielle Heller "An extraordinary friend."


'Wonder Woman' and 22 other films directed by women that devastated the box office

Where 'Little Women' has managed to sneak in has been in the competition for becoming the best film of the year, being the only candidate led by a woman; fact that contrasts with the nominations for the best documentary feature film, in which four of the five selected titles are directed or co-directed by women. In the race to the best animated film there are no directors, and among the nominations for the best non-English-speaking film only consists of 'Honeyland', co-directed by Tamara Kotevska.

READ:  Timothée Chalamet will play Bob Dylan in a new biopic

The only woman who has won the Oscar for the best direction in the entire history of the awards has been Kathryn Bigelow for her bombshell – and never better said – of 2009 'In hostile land'. Since then, there wasn't a single woman nominated until Greta Gerwig broke into her debut 'Lady Bird' in 2018.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.