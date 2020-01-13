         Óscar 2020: another year without women nominated in the category of best director

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is clear that, following the general tone of recent years, the Oscar nominations would not be the same without a good controversy, mainly racial or gender; and in this 2020 edition, following the steps of what happened in the Golden Globes and in the awards ceremony of 2019, the controversy has revolved around the absence of women nominated in the category of best direction.

The main name that many miss – and we miss – among the candidates has been that of Greta Gerwig, whose work in the fantastic 'Little Women' deserved recognition. The filmmaker, nominated for best address in 2018 for 'Lady Bird' —which also opted for the best film award—, has ended up falling into oblivion with companions such as Lulu Wang —'The Farewell'—, Kasi Lemmons —'Harriet'— or Marielle Heller "An extraordinary friend."

Where 'Little Women' has managed to sneak in has been in the competition for becoming the best film of the year, being the only candidate led by a woman; fact that contrasts with the nominations for the best documentary feature film, in which four of the five selected titles are directed or co-directed by women. In the race to the best animated film there are no directors, and among the nominations for the best non-English-speaking film only consists of 'Honeyland', co-directed by Tamara Kotevska.

The only woman who has won the Oscar for the best direction in the entire history of the awards has been Kathryn Bigelow for her bombshell – and never better said – of 2009 'In hostile land'. Since then, there wasn't a single woman nominated until Greta Gerwig broke into her debut 'Lady Bird' in 2018.