Oscar 2020 and the "forgetfulness" of Luke Perry in the in memoriam

The last edition of the Oscars had many surprises, Hello 'Parasitos'?, but if something does not fail every year is the emotional moment in memoriam, segment of the gala in which the actors, creators and different people of the film community who have died in the last twelve months are honored. This 2020, the tribute was presented while Billie Eilish performed the song 'Yesterday', but there were many spectators who realized the lack of some names on the list of honoree, such as Luke Perry, Sid Haig or Cameron Boyce.

The in memoriam It included recent deaths such as that of the NBA star (and Oscar winner) Kobe Bryant, as well as that of the protagonist of 'Spartacus', Kirk Douglas, but if we miss something especially it was that of Perry, who also participated in a of the main movies of the night, 'Once upon a time … in Hollywood'. Perry died on March 4, 2019 because of a stroke at age 52, but this was not the only star that fans wanted to have seen in that special tribute. Horror movie star Sid Haig died on September 21, 2019 due to complications caused by COPD at age 80, and young Cameron Boyce died on July 6, 2019 due to complications caused by epilepsy with only 20 years of age. None of them appeared in this video, but although Hollywood seems to have forgotten them, their fans will never.