Oscar 2020 and the absence of terror in them

2019 was an incredible year for terror, just like 2018, and if we take into account the films that will arrive this 2020, it seems that this year will follow the same path. But now that the Oscar 2020 nominations have just come out, we ask ourselves the same old question, Where is the terror in the awards? Last year we did not get them to nominate the great Toni Collette for 'Hereditary', and this year Lupita Nyong’o has stayed at the gates for 'We', something totally unfair.

And if we continue with cinematographic injustices we must mention that, as much as we love it Florence Pugh in 'Little Women', the film for which he would have really deserved a nomination is 'Midsommar', where the actress descends without brakes to the worst of madness, giving us one of her best works to date.

This "gender bias" is not new in the awards season, and we have already seen on numerous occasions which films are the ones that usually have their chance to win the precious statuette, leaving the terror normally relegated to the background. Six horror films have been nominated for Best Film throughout the history of cinema, with 'The Silence of the Lambs', of 1991, becoming the only one that got it, also taking all the awards in the four main categories (although we must recognize that this film is rather a thriller than a horror movie to use).

Universal

But not only today great horror films are excluded in nominations, remember that classics like 'Psychosis', 'Shark' or 'Alien' were ignored by the Academy, as they have ignored this year's work of Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in 'El Faro'.