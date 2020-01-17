Entertainment

         Oscar 2020 and our problems with nominations: racism, misogyny, 'Joker' …

January 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
Why wait to get upset with the awards when we can start to get pissed off with the nominations? In the latest installment of our video series that everything bothers them, 'Old Man Yells at Cloud', we lash out at the Oscar nominations, which this year they have sinned from going through the arc of triumph all that of representation, and we have zero women nominated for leadership and candidates much whiter than usual.

No surprises, but we bring you this video to explain why that is a problem and why if the Oscars want to be relevant in a few years, they must change their attitude. And since we still have things to complain about, we remember that Netflix has been the producer with the most nominations, no matter how much Spielberg weighs, and if the record of 'Joker' is good for the world of comic adaptations or rather the opposite.

Regular oscars

All this in a video that has come here to sweep home. Are the Oscars important? If they are not, why do we keep talking about them all the time? Do you envy among bald people? Industry thermometer or mirror of things that are regulated in society? Our Old Man Screaming at Cloud does not have the answers, but he puts it in your face and then you already decide.

