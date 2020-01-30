Entertainment

Oscar 2020: all the presenters of the gala

January 30, 2020
Lisa Durant
The Oscars are here, the date is approaching and, another year, as in 2019, the Academy Awards will not have a presenter. This 2020 the gala will arrive much sooner than on other occasions. Specifically, the Sunday, February 10, and the machinery has already begun. Not only do we already know the nominees, but we have been able to see the photo of the famous' nominees' lunch 'and, little by little, The Academy will reveal who will be responsible for delivering the awards for film excellence.

We still don't know which couples will deliver the prizes, or if the Academy will keep an ace up its sleeve for the Best Film Award. But, for now, the confirmed list is as follows (in addition to Mahershala Ali, Rami Malek, Olivia Colman and Regina King, who won the awards last year, and will have to deliver the awards to the best performers this year):

Gal Gadot – 'Wonder Woman 1984', 'Death on the Nile' …

Oscar 2020 presenters

Getty Images

Kelly-Marie Tran – Rose Tico in 'Star Wars'

Oscar 2020 presenters

Getty Images

Zazie Beetz – 'Poker', Domino in 'Deadpool' …

Oscar 2020 presenters

Getty Images

Kristen Wiig – Cheetah in 'Wonder Woman 1984' …

Oscar 2020 presenters

Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo – 'In dark waters', 'Avengers: Endgame' …

Mark Ruffalo Avengers

Marvel studios

Lin-Manuel Miranda – 'In the heights', 'The Little Mermaid' …

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – 'Veep', 'Onward', 'Downhill' …

Oscar 2020 Presenters

Getty Images

Will Ferrell – 'Downhill', 'A Christmas Tale' …

Oscar 2020 Presenters

Getty Images

Mindy Kalling – 'The Morning Show' …

Oscar 2020 Presenters

Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet – 'Dune', 'Call me by your name' …

Timothée Chalamet, in a file photo.

Frazer HarrisonGetty Images

Anthony Ramos – 'A star is born', 'In the heights' …

Oscar 2020 Presenters

Getty Images

