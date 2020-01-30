Oscar 2020: all the presenters of the gala

Share it:

The Oscars are here, the date is approaching and, another year, as in 2019, the Academy Awards will not have a presenter. This 2020 the gala will arrive much sooner than on other occasions. Specifically, the Sunday, February 10, and the machinery has already begun. Not only do we already know the nominees, but we have been able to see the photo of the famous' nominees' lunch 'and, little by little, The Academy will reveal who will be responsible for delivering the awards for film excellence.

We still don't know which couples will deliver the prizes, or if the Academy will keep an ace up its sleeve for the Best Film Award. But, for now, the confirmed list is as follows (in addition to Mahershala Ali, Rami Malek, Olivia Colman and Regina King, who won the awards last year, and will have to deliver the awards to the best performers this year):

Gal Gadot – 'Wonder Woman 1984', 'Death on the Nile' …

Kelly-Marie Tran – Rose Tico in 'Star Wars'

Zazie Beetz – 'Poker', Domino in 'Deadpool' …

Kristen Wiig – Cheetah in 'Wonder Woman 1984' …

Mark Ruffalo – 'In dark waters', 'Avengers: Endgame' …

Lin-Manuel Miranda – 'In the heights', 'The Little Mermaid' …

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – 'Veep', 'Onward', 'Downhill' …

Will Ferrell – 'Downhill', 'A Christmas Tale' …

Mindy Kalling – 'The Morning Show' …

Timothée Chalamet – 'Dune', 'Call me by your name' …

Anthony Ramos – 'A star is born', 'In the heights' …