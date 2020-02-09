Osasuna – Real Madrid: LaLiga live

Share it:

Probable lineups

Osasuna: Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Unai García, David García, Estupiñán; Roberto Torres, Oier, Darko, Rubén García; Carmona, Arnaiz.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Sergio Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Valverde, Modric; Bale, Isco and Benzema.

The match preview

Osasuna and the always special atmosphere of The Sadar to receive Real Madrid measure the reliability of the leader of LaLiga Santander after his elimination he takes over and after ending the streak of 21 games without losing, in a clash in which Zinedine Zidane still does not recover Eden Hazard, but returns to trust Gareth Bale.

The consequences of the coup against the Real Sociedad are put to the test in El Sadar. A historically difficult terrain for Real Madrid, but where in his last visits he has been firm. Three wins and two draws, four in the League and one in the Cup, shape a good line.

He also pulls Bale again, after some absences with the scent of punishment in the last calls. "What I want is that it's okay to play", Zidane escaped in an appearance in which the main theme was the Welsh footballer. His physique and his way of training have had to improve so that he can count again for his coach who insists he will contribute until the end of the season despite what in 2020 he has only played two games.

The Osasuna Athletic Club welcomes Real Madrid with the difficult mission of continuing its struggle to achieve salvation as soon as possible and its coach, Jagoba Arrasate, asking for a special atmosphere for the appointment: "we will need the best Osasuna and to a Sadar who creates the atmosphere of great occasions. "

The reds, immersed another year in achieving salvation after their return to the highest category, face "the game of the year in El Sadar", after losing 3-1 against Villarreal in his last league match showing a bad image.

Where and how to watch Osasuna on TV – Real Madrid

The League match between Osasuna Y Real Madrid of the day 23 in First Division this is disputed Sunday February 9 in the stadium of The Sadar at 4 pm Spanish peninsular, and can be seen by live television through Movistar LaLiga, accessible on the aforementioned platform Pay TV. In addition, the meeting can be seen in the OTT Mitele Plus, too of payment.

Of course, you can also follow the minute by minute through the Sports Carousel of the SER Chain with Dani Garrrido and the rest of the band.