Osasuna confirms that 'Chimy' Ávila has a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament

Argentine striker Ezequiel "Chimy" Ávila, who left El Sadar stadium on a stretcher last night during the match against Levante, suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, the Osasuna Athletic Club.

The Argentine forward, the great star of the rojillo team this season, underwent an MRI on Saturday that has confirmed the initial suspicion and suffers "a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee without meniscal involvement or other ligamentous structures. "

"This means that both the internal and external lateral ligament are preserved ", informs the Navarrese club, which has also wanted to send a message of encouragement to its great reference in the face of the recovery it now has to face.

We know that today you start a long road, with obstacles and ups and downs. We know your strength and your fighting spirit, commander. And we also know that the most important thing in this club has always been people, accompany them and take care of them. We will be with you!

So, "Chimy" Ávila says goodbye to the season and aspires to be able to join the rojillo club training during the preseason of the 2020/2021 course.