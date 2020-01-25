Sports

Osasuna confirms that 'Chimy' Ávila has a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament

January 25, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Argentine striker Ezequiel "Chimy" Ávila, who left El Sadar stadium on a stretcher last night during the match against Levante, suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, the Osasuna Athletic Club.

The Argentine forward, the great star of the rojillo team this season, underwent an MRI on Saturday that has confirmed the initial suspicion and suffers "a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee without meniscal involvement or other ligamentous structures. "

"This means that both the internal and external lateral ligament are preserved ", informs the Navarrese club, which has also wanted to send a message of encouragement to its great reference in the face of the recovery it now has to face.

READ:  UD Ibiza - FC Barcelona: follow the Copa del Rey live

So, "Chimy" Ávila says goodbye to the season and aspires to be able to join the rojillo club training during the preseason of the 2020/2021 course.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.