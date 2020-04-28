Osamu Tezuka cultural prize: Nyx ​​no Lantern wins the 24th edition, beaten Demon Slayer

Share it:

The Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun today revealed the winners of the 24th Osamu Tezuka Cultural Prize, the annual recognition given by a jury of critics to authors and manga. The award, dedicated to the author of the same name, consists of a brooch, a statuette and a check worth 2 million yen (about 18,000 euros).

The Comics Grand Prize, or the prize awarded to the best work, was awarded to Nyx no Lantern, the LEED Publishing comic written by Ken Takahama. The manga triumphed despite the fierce competition from Demon Slayer, Spy x Family and the latest Manga Taisho Awards Blue Period winner.

Among others, the author Rectum Tajima triumphed in the category New Creator thanks to his Mizu wa Umi ni Mukatte Nagareru, while the mangaka Yama Wayama won the Short Work Prize with the Oneshot Muchu sa, Kimi ni. They both received a cash award of 1 million yen (around 9000 euros). Finally, the jury awarded him Special Prize to Machiko Hasegawa, the author of Sazae-san sadly disappeared in 1992.

The jury of the Osamu Tezuka Cultural Prize varies for each edition. This year the actress Anne Watanabe, the author Kazuki Sakuraba, the manga Osamu Akimoto, Machiko Satonaka and Taro Minamoto, Professor Shohei Chujo, the critic Nobunaga Minami and the author and researcher Tomoko Yamada have nominated and chosen the winners.

