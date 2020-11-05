Osama Ranking announced: the new anime by Wit Studio arrives in 2021

After leaving the Attack of the Giants franchise with three extraordinary television seasons, Wit Studio returns to thinking about the future and new productions, including the television adaptation of Osama Ranking, an extremely popular manga at home that has been leading several rankings among the best titles in Japan for years.

Only last year, in fact, Osama Ranking had placed eighth in the ranking of manga most appreciated by the male audience, just below Demon Slayer. In fact, the anime had already been announced a year ago, although no other news has emerged in all this time frame until today when Wit Studio confirmed that it had taken the reins of the project. In this regard, the first promotional poster accompanying the Osama Ranking debut in October 2021. The plot follows:

The protagonist, Bojji, is a deaf prince with no particular power who can’t even wield a wooden sword. His dream is to become the greatest king in the world, but he is not frowned upon by many people who often and willingly gossip about him. Bojji then befriends a shadow named Kage, who curiously is able to understand him very well. The latter, in fact, is the only surviving member of a clan of assassins. Now, even if he is no longer a killer, the shadow continues to live by stealing. “

And you, instead, are you interested in this new Wit Studio project? Let us know with a comment below.