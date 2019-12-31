Ortuzar: "The Basque team in a World Cup or Eurocup? It would be our maximum aspiration"

This monday Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) and the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) have signed an agreement for the support of the Basque party to the investiture of Pedro Sanchez. The penultimate of the twelve points of the agreement reads: "Open channels to promote the international representation of Euskadi in the field sports and cultural".

This Monday Aimar Bretos has interviewed the PNV leader Andoni Ortuzar in Hour 25, where Ortuzar has admitted that it would be his "maximum aspiration" get the Basque team to play the world wave Eurocup like Scotland or Wales, although they are "aware of the specificity of football on the islands. "

"We will have to talk about all those things. Here we are given a march of the sacred unity of the country. If there is a selection, it is the biggest symbol of the state. In the United Kingdom it does not happen, there are about 12 or 15 states where that issue is decentralized", said the president of the PNV.

Finally, Ortuzar has concluded: "Do you think it is normal for the Basque Ball Federation cannot have a presence in the international tournaments of a game called Basque ball? "