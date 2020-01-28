Orochi's rise in ONE PIECE is told in all its horror

Share it:

Wanokuni was immediately presented as the island where Kaido dominates, one of the four emperors and certainly among the most powerful beings in the world. But the island of ONE PIECE is also the territory of a sovereign, or rather a shogun, whom we have now come to know: Orochi of the Kurozumi clan.

In the present he immediately presented himself as a despot, unable to make the nation proliferate but who thinks only of his own personal affairs and the well-being of a few. But how did he achieve this position? The answer has been given, little by little, in the last chapters of ONE PIECE.

The very young Orochi manages to join the group of servants of the daimyo Yasuie, making his first steps into the world of Wanokuni politics. It is after meeting an old woman from the Kurozumi clan that Orochi begins to plan the fall of the Kozuki clan, also taking advantage of the powers of the Devil Fruits owned by the few remaining members of his clan. After circling more and more people, he finally manages to convince Sukiyaki to appoint him regent, before poisoning him.

At this point, together with the woman capable of transforming herself into others with the Mane Mane fruit, Orochi has made an alliance with Kaido and started making weapons in the country, annihilating the various riots and also attacking Kuri's rule still under the control of the samurai of Oden.

The return of Oden marked an important turning point: the Kozuki is the last enemy left towards complete sovereignty on the island. In chapter 969 of ONE PIECE, Orochi did not fail to demonstrate his perfidy, forcing Oden to accept promises then broken, culminating his despicable acts with the killing of Hyogoro's wife and sixteen other people.

Now Oden is about to take revenge, but we already know that unfortunately everything will not go well and that Orochi will remain at the head of the island for another twenty years. In the present we will see its dethronement and definitive defeat of Kaido?