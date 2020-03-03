Orochimaru walks among us and don't we even know it? Here is an awesome Naruto cosplay

Share it:

When a saga, whether literary, television or cinematographic, reaches a certain success, it is absorbed so much by people that even after years of its conclusion, fans do not abandon it. They continue to think about it, to take it with them to a corner of their hearts and, in the most opportune moments, pay homage to it as best they can.

This is certainly the case with Naruto. One of the largest manga works in the history of Japan. A series that has been capable for 15 years (if we don't count Boruto) to gravitate to the top of the charts, making its way around the world and leaving the borders of the Land of the Rising Sun to reach cities that, we are sure, Kishimoto he doesn't even know and, therefore, he would never have thought of touching.

Even after years after its conclusion in the now distant 2014, fans remain among the most active on the web and in any manga and anime-themed initiative organized around the world. This is demonstrated by the frequency with which we insert articles on new ones fan art, Funko Pop and cosplay. I also mentioned Funko because it's the demonstration of how the fan base of the blond-haired ninja is still alive and active.

Just today we showed you a costume that portrayed the famous Seductive technique of Naruto (called Italian), or "Sexy no Justu" (Japanese style) and we are already back with a new cosplay and, among other things, how they are not often seen. The character to have been honored, in this case is the charismatic Orochimaru. One of the Three Legendary Ninja who literally made the lovers of the series divide between those who come out crazy and those who despise him for his not entirely forgivable past.

Why did I say "how can they not be seen often"? Well, take a look at the photo at the bottom of the article and you will understand for yourself. The Reddit user, Lena_Lewin, hit everyone by showing a costume make an impression for how well done it is and faithfully reproduce the character created by Masashi Kishimoto. Both for makeup, for clothing, as for the sword, it almost seems that the ninja has come out of the pages or the video to walk between us. Surely this would be the kind of quality that we all want for a possible Live Action.

What do you think of the cosplay in question? Do you also believe that more than excellent work has been done? Let us know below in the comments.

