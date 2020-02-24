Entertainment

Orochi makes his debut in the last episode of ONE PIECE

February 24, 2020
The Wanokuni saga is reserving numerous surprises for fans, thanks to a series of important revelations and twists. The adaptation edited by TOEI Animation, in fact, is taking all the time necessary to masterfully transpose the mysteries of the country of Wa. In this regard, the latest episode of ONE PIECE revealed a new character.

Now at 923 episodes, the animated adaptation of the masterpiece by Eiichiro Oda it is in the midst of the narrative arc of the Wanokuni. The team led by Tatsuya Nagamine he is administering the timing of production very carefully, in order to proceed as closely as possible with the weekly releases of the original comic.

However, in the last episode of the series he finally made his debut Orochi, Wa's shogun, hitherto shrouded in shadow. It wasn't enough for fans to get an idea of ​​the character, intent on attending a banquet behind the poverty of the population. Orochi's bizarre character design is characterized by an extremely robust build that makes it stand out in front of all the guests.

It is also interesting to note the Robin's participation in the banquet undercover, disguised as a loyal shogun geisha. The antagonist, despite the funny aspect, is quite intelligent and will demonstrate all his evil in the next episodes.

And you, instead, what do you think of his debut? Let us know with a comment below.

