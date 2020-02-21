Orlando Bloom tattooes his son's name badly

Share it:

Tattoos are loaded by the devil, especially because you have to be original. The most important thing about a tattoo is its history, to be asked about it and you can explain it by provoking an "oh" in response. That is why the "mother's love", hearts and names in your own alphabet has gone out of style. Now you have to put the messages in Arabic, Japanese or ancient Egyptian, no matter. The thing is that nobody knows but you, they ask you and you can say that what you have tattooed is "La Jenni" but in aboriginal New Zealand. Until that goes out of fashion we will have to endure a multitude of mistakes and the truth is that most of us will never discover them. You are probably one of those who has an incorrect tattoo and does not know that, instead of peace and love you have written "chocolate bar" on the neck; that the Chinese from the restaurant below to which you consulted your idea made with the Google translator slipped it.

Something like that happened to Ariana Grande when she wanted to write the name of her single '7 Rings' in Japanese, why not? Of course, a "7" was tattooed next to the word "ring." The problem is that these two acronyms together mean something else, specifically, barbecue. The last mistake of tattoo originality is borne by Orlando Bloom. Although it bothers us a little that Legolas has not opted for the elven, the Morse code has been the actor's choice to honor his son. After writing the date of his birth in numbers (so far so good), he decided to put the name, "Flynn", in Morse code.

The problem of having millions of followers, as happened to Ariana Grande, is that when you presume your new tattoo there are people who follow you who know Japanese … and morse (especially now that it is fashionable for Parasites). The problem, of course, is quite easy to fix and the tattoo artist, Balazs Bercsenyi, has already recognized his small mistake. For this right one point is missing, currently for all those who know how to morse (long live the scouts!) The actor has written the name "Frynn". Next time it will be the charm.