Orlando Bloom shares tender photo of pregnant Katy Perry

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the news that Katy Perry was waiting for her first baby with Orlando Bloom to transcend and go viral on the Internet, the British actor made his official Instagram account to share a tender photograph.

In the box of the release and the news, Orlando shared a photograph of the interpreter showing her pregnancy belly of approximately six months of gestation and titled it: "My babies blooming."

This action by the famous 43-year-old quickly generated compliments and hundreds of comments from Internet users who sent their best wishes for this new stage of celebrities, as well as compliments for the future mother.

To this great news is added the theme of the future wedding, although recently the couple has revealed that they decided to postpone the ceremony until the strong world crisis is going through the feared coronavirus COVID-19.

It is worth mentioning that Katy Perry recently announced her pregnancy in the official video of 'Never Worn White', his most recent musical single, as well as the yes to Orlando Bloom, with whom for some years he has a sentimental relationship.

Currently the celebrities are based in Australia and it will be Katy Perry who stays in the city for a few more days to offer a charity concert at Bright's Pioneer Park Reserve in Victoria because of the fires that destroyed the country.







