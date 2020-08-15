Orlando Bloom cheers for Lord of the Rings series: "Can't wait"

Share it:

After Elijah Wood's words on the Lord of the Rings series, another star of the legendary Peter Jackson trilogy revealed his enthusiasm for the Amazon Prime Video project: theinterpreter of Legolas Orlando Bloom.

"I'm developing several projects for Amazon, due to our first-look contract, so I'm working closely with a producer who is doing the series and is on site right now." the actor explained during a recent interview with Collider. "I wanted to ask him a few questions, but then I thought I didn't need it. Obviously it's not a remake, it's not Company-based or anything, so I think it's going to be very, very interesting from that point of view."

For Bloom it is therefore good that the series it will not retrace the events of the original trilogy: "When I was on the set Peter, I remember saying to him 'Can you imagine when they will do a remake of this movie'? And now 20 years later we are. Obviously it's not a remake and 'Lord of the Rings' is just the title, but it will be interesting to see another point of view, because a normal remake would have shown something that we had already seen. It was an instructive and impactful moment, but what is coming is different, and I think this is a good thing. "

The Pirates of the Caribbean star later revealed that will await the series just like a fan: "I'll enjoy eating popcorn in front of the stream."

For more insights, we refer you to everything we know about the Lord of the Rings series, filming of which is taking place at this time in New Zealand.