Orlando Bloom and Elijah Wood on the Lord of the Rings series: “It’s a bet”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the enormous success of the Peter Jackson trilogy, Amazon Prime Video has decided to make JRR Tolkien’s novel its own and make a serial adaptation of The Lord of the Rings: the protagonists of the big screen comment on the project Orlando Bloom ed Elijah Wood.

In a recent interview with Collider, Bloom, interpreter of the elf Legolas, revealed that he reacted with a mix of excitement and curiosity at the news of the Amazon project and having been prey to the irrepressible desire to contact one of the producers of the series to find out more.

“I had a few questions to ask him, but then I thought, ‘You know what? I don’t need to know any more.’ it’s not a remake, because it’s not based on The Fellowship of the Ring or the other novels I think it could be very interesting from this point of view. I remember being on set with Peter Jackson when he said to me, ‘Can you imagine the day they are doing a remake of this movie?’ I was shocked, but now here we are, 20 years later talking about it in a concrete way, even if it’s not a remake. “

Bloom then went into the technical details, emphasizing theambitious and expensive enterprise of Amazon Prime Studios: “Of course, they paid a lot of money to get the rights and be able to make this show. There is no doubt that they are betting a lot on this project. “

Elijah Wood also welcomed the news of the adaptation with interest, also showing some interest in reprise the role of Frodo Baggins if the opportunity arises.

“If the story was set in a coexisting dimension to that of the trilogy and if Frodo’s return was consistent then yes [lo farei]”, the actor told Indiewire. “Well, any excuse is good to go to New Zealand to work and I’m ready!”

Meanwhile, the set is more fervent than ever after the go-ahead for filming The Lord of the Rings, and speaking of returns, find out which iconic characters from The Lord of the Rings could return!