Ori's studio is working on "revolutionary action RPG" for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It seems that the guys from Moon Studios are already thinking about the future after Ori and the Will of the Wisps, expected platform release on March 11, 2020 Xbox One and PC. To find out it was a user of ResetEra, who found some precious clues about their next game in a job announcement appeared on Gamasutra.

Moon Studios is looking for a Senior Designer who will have to contribute to the development of what has been defined as a revolutionary action RPG. "After redefining the Metroidvania genre with the Ori series, our next goal is to revolutionize the action RPG genre", reads in the job advertisement in question. The Austrian studio, founded in 2010, therefore decided to change the register and dedicate yourself to another genre for the next project.

The game in question has not yet been announced, but in the document it is possible to find some clues on the sources of inspiration: the sought after Senior Designer, in fact, in addition to being an expert in RPG, must also be familiar with franchises such as Diablo, Zelda, Dark Souls. The team's goal is to "innovate and go beyond what the genre has offered to date".

The target platforms mentioned in the ad are PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The presence of the Sony console should not surprise you: despite having signed an exclusive contract with Microsoft for the distribution of the Ori series games, Moon Studios is an independent company. No reference, however, for the launch window: probably, we will know more after the launch of Ori and the Will of the Wisps next year.