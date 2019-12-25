Origins of Death Stranding: Hideo Kojima shows the concepts of the initial prototype

Share it:

After making Death Stranding NPCs wear Santa's hat, Hideo Kojima celebrates Christmas by posting exquisite explanatory diagrams on Twitter that illustrate the original concept of his sci-fi blockbuster.

The patterns presented by the boss of Kojima Productions show us how his work may have been "in focus" since the very early stages of development: the original concept of the asynchronous multiplayer can in fact be related almost perfectly to the system of Connections on which the online component of the final version of Death Stranding.

The differences found between the gameplay illustrated in the original concept and the playful dynamics of the title launched in November on PS4 are very few and concern only marginal factors of the interactive experience lived by the emulators of Sam Bridges. Without detracting from the nice detail of the flag of the "new" United States with a number of stars that varies according to the UCAs reconnected to the chiral network, the most important discrepancy between the initial project and the final version of Death Stranding seems to be that disclosed by the road management. According to the concept, in fact, the repeated passage on the same path should have even turned it into one paved road, unlike what happens in the "version 1.0" of the title where everything is represented on the screen by two separate "systems" (we avoid going into detail in order not to run into the spoiler).

At the bottom of the news you will find Kojima's tweet: let us know what you think of these concepts and the latest Death Stranding mini-clips dedicated, among other things, to the thrilling and "constructive" side or to Sam's ruinous falls.