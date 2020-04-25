Entertainment

Original Iron Man script pissed off Marvel fans for emotional detail

April 25, 2020
Lisa Durant
The quarantine has led to the intensive film marathons of the Marvel Cinematic Unvierso. This means that fans have begun to pay attention to details already forgotten or some hidden within the incredible scenes of these films.

Since @astcny posted a screenshot of the original Iron Man script on Twitter, many fans have rekindled their hatred for Howard Stark, father of our beloved Iron Man. Tony's childhood was not easy, but this display of cruelty and indifference on the part of his father has managed to outrage the entire community of fans of the giant of Marvel studios.

In this scene, we see how Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) talks about the miniature city he built with Bethany. Then, he explains that it is Stark City, the city that he recreated with only 14 years old. "Your father must have been impressed," said Behtany. Given this, it is here when emotions hit us. "He never came to see her," Stark said of the miniature city. "The irony is that I built it for him. By way of apology." When Bethany wanted to know the cause of the apology, Stark replied with a "to be alive"

Reactions to this have all been contrary to old Howard Stark. We already know that the father and son relationship of the Starks was quite a roller coaster of emotions, but this scene is a hard blow, especially after the tragic ending suffered by Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame.

Apart from this, today we have known new release dates for the Marvel Studios calendar in 2020. Numerous delays suggest that we will see that same year up to five different premieres.

