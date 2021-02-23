Original Godzilla Singular Point anime reveals new visual

On the official site for the original anime Netflix produced by collaboration of studios Bones Y Orange, Godzilla Singular Point, a new promotional image of the project was published. The press release also confirmed that the band BiSH will perform the opening theme of the project.

The series will premiere in Japan on April 1 through different distributors, however the platform Netflix It will premiere in advance on March 25, with a new episode weekly only in Japan. The platform will premiere the series globally soon.

The most recent project based on Godzilla was the animated adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Youth Kurahashi, Godzilla: Kaijuu Wakusei. This consisted of a film project of three films produced by the studios Polygon Pictures, and released in November 2017, May 2018 and November 2018, respectively.

Cast of you

Shouya Ishige como Yun Arikawa.

como Yun Arikawa. Yume Miyamoto como Mei Kamino.

como Mei Kamino. Ayako Takeuchi como Satomi Kanehara.

como Satomi Kanehara. Masako Isobe like Tilda Miller.

like Tilda Miller. Runa Onodera like Lina Burn.

like Lina Burn. Kenta Miyake like Michael Stephen.

like Michael Stephen. Misaki Kuno like But 2.

like But 2. Kaho Kouda as Keiei Li.

as Keiei Li. Rie Kugimiya like Jung.

Production team

Atsushi Takahashi (Ao no Exorcist Movie, RideBack, Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi) is in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios Bones in collaboration with studios Orange .

(Ao no Exorcist Movie, RideBack, Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi) is in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios in collaboration with studios . After all, EnJoe (Shisha no Teikoku, Space☆Dandy) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

(Shisha no Teikoku, Space☆Dandy) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. Satoshi Ishino (Classroom☆Crisis, Date A Live) Y Eiji Yamamori (Mononoke Hime) are in charge of character design.

(Classroom☆Crisis, Date A Live) Y (Mononoke Hime) are in charge of character design. Kan Sawada (Pokemon: Pikachu Tankentai, Yowamushi Pedal) is in charge of the composition of the soundtrack.

Sinopsis de Godzilla Singular Point

This series features an original story, showing young geniuses Mei Kamino, a researcher, and Yun Arikawa, an engineer, as they take on an unprecedented threat with their peers. When danger arises from the depths, only young geniuses Mei, Yun, and their team can face the threat at Godzilla Singular Point!

Source: Comic Natalie

(c) 2020 TOHO CO., LTD.