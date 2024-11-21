Original Broadway Stars Make Magic Return in ‘Wicked’ Movie

A historic reunion took place on the emerald-colored carpet as Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth made their triumphant return to the world of Oz in Universal’s highly anticipated “Wicked: Part One.”

The film, which hit theaters on November 22, 2024, brings a clever twist by incorporating the original Broadway stars in roles that pay homage to their legendary performances.

In a masterful blend of past and present, the movie introduces “The Wise Ones” – ancient beings of Oz played by Menzel and Chenoweth – during the famous “One Short Day” sequence.

These mysterious characters are revealed to be the authors of the Grimmerie, the powerful spell book that becomes central to the story’s plot. This creative addition provides new depth to the Wicked mythology while celebrating the actresses who first brought Elphaba and Glinda to life on Broadway in 2003.

The cameos occur during an extended version of the “Wizomania” show within the Emerald City. Director Jon M. Chu and composer Stephen Schwartz expanded this sequence to explain more about Oz’s history and the origins of the mysterious Grimmerie.

The new material seamlessly weaves the past and present as The Wise Ones interact with their successors, Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda).

In a touching moment that had audiences cheering, Menzel delivered her iconic “Defying Gravity” riff—the same one that earned her a Tony Award—while Erivo brought her own fresh interpretation to the role.

Meanwhile, Chenoweth channeled Glinda’s signature flair, complete with playful wand flourishes reminiscent of the “Popular” number that delighted Broadway audiences for years.

The casting of Erivo and Grande carries special meaning for the original stars. Chenoweth shares a particularly touching connection with Grande, who first saw “Wicked” at age 10. “When Ariana told me she was auditioning for Glinda, I went into the bathroom and cried,” Chenoweth revealed. “I just knew it was meant to be.”

While admitting some nostalgia about passing the green makeup to a new generation, Menzel expressed full support for her successor. “The role changed my life,” she reflected. I’m thrilled to see Cynthia make it her own while keeping the spirit of Elphaba alive.”

The film expands on the original stage show’s world-building, using The Wise Ones to shed light on Oz’s ancient history. This addition serves multiple purposes: it explains the Grimmerie’s origins, enriches the story’s mythology, and provides a perfect opportunity to honor the women who helped make “Wicked” a Broadway phenomenon.

Stephen Schwartz, who also makes a cameo appearance announcing the Wizard’s arrival, explained the decision: “We wanted to give more context to the Grimmerie’s importance, especially as it plays a crucial role in Part Two. Having Idina and Kristin embody these magical beings who created the book was the perfect solution.”

The final result is more than just a clever cameo—it’s a touching tribute to theatrical history. As The Wise Ones pass the torch to a new generation of witches, they remind us that some stories are timeless enough to enchant audiences across multiple iterations. In doing so, “Wicked: Part One” honors its roots while soaring toward new heights.

For fans of both stage and screen, seeing all four actresses share the exact magical moment is a powerful reminder of how far the story has come since its Broadway debut. As Oz continues to captivate new audiences, The Wise Ones are guardians of its legacy, bridging past and present in a way only “Wicked” could accomplish.