Origin Sale starts with discounts of up to 85% on many EA games

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The high spheres of Electronic Arts officially launch the Origin Sale of February 2020: the new promotional initiative of the US gaming giant allows us to get discounts of up to 85% on many EA games.

The new round of offers involves all the main video games of the American company. The Origin digital store thus allows all its members to save several tens of euros in the purchase of the latest titles and games of the past.

In fact, inside the Origin Sale of February we find the sci-fi adventure of Respawn Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, the FIFA 20 football simulator, the special version of Apex Legends with Double Pack Lifeline and Bloodhound e The Sims 4.

Among other discount games, we mention then Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battlefield 5, Need for Speed ​​Heat and Anthem, the controversial BioWare project that will undergo profound changes in the future to overcome the problems that have characterized the title since its arrival on PC and console.

The new Origin Sale on Electronic Arts games is already active today, Thursday 20 February, and will remain so until the evening of Tuesday 3 March. At the bottom of the news you will find the link to the Origin portal from which you can scroll through the complete list of games, additional packages and expansions that will be part of EA's initiative.