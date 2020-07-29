Oribe Peralta tested positive for COVID-19, it is the fourth casualty of Chivas

Share it:

Striker Oribe Peralta presented some symptoms of the disease, however, he tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the first couple of tests that were performed (Photo: Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach)

The professional soccer league in Mexico and the representative team of Guadalajara, They announced that a new player from the Chivas squad tested positive for COVID-19, after finishing the first date of the new Guardians tournament.

The front Oribe Peralta presented some symptoms of the disease, according to the information agency ReutersHowever, he tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the first couple of tests that were performed.

Oribe even missed the first game of his team because he was not feeling well at all and the doctors decided to isolate him until the results of a new control were obtained.

Liga MX, meanwhile, clarified that it was until the third test that Oribe tested positive for COVID-19. In this regard, they revealed, both the club and the player took the appropriate sanitary measures so as not to put the other members of the club or the board at risk.

"After taking COVID-19 exams the week before, Oribe Peralta gave negative resultHowever, he had symptoms over the weekend. The club proceeded to isolate and perform a couple more exams on the footballer. The second was also negative, but the symptoms were still present, so a third test was applied, yielding a positive result today, "he said.

Oribe Peralta tested positive for COVID-19 after three tests (Photo: Twitter @oribepm)

Peralta is the first player with a coronavirus to present symptoms in Mexican soccer, where most clubs have registered cases, but the players have been asymptomatic, according to Reuters.

"After some complicated days (without having oxygenation problems or some other symptom that forced to take more extreme measures), Oribe is in good health, isolated for several days and under observation of the medical staff of the club ”, clarified Liga MX.

During the first game of the red and black squad against León, three players from the Chivas squad could not be present due to a contagion of coronavirus detected at the start of the tournament.

It was about Alexis Vega, Uriel Antuna and Ronaldo Cisneros, who were separated from the workforce as a preventive measure, when their results were confirmed. In addition, coach Luis Fernando Tena worked at a distance, as he continues to be isolated after his positive result.

During the first game of the red and black squad, three players from the Chivas squad could not be present due to a contagion of coronavirus detected at the start of the tournament (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)

After Chivas, Cruz Azul is one of the teams that have been hit hardest by the epidemic. The group reported that there are 14 positive cases on the campus since the pandemic began in the country.

So far, Mexican soccer has registered more than 86 positive cases among players, managers and staff.

The teams that have reported cases of contagion in less than a week are Rayados de Monterrey with two players and a staff member; the defender Juan José Sánchez Purata de Tigres; as well as three more cases on the Mazatlán FC campus.

In addition, the match between Atlético San Luis and Juárez FC for a report of 10 players infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the border area.

However, before starting the first date of the current tournament, called Guardians 2020, health authorities of the Health Secretary declared for ESPN that "there are no reasons to stop the tournament".

"The decisions that teams make to repeat tests and postpone games work," said Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, general director of Health Promotion, via telephone.

