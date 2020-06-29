Ori and The Will of The Wisps: porting for Switch and sequel, speaks Moon Studios

Share it:

In 2015 the enchanting and fairytale was released exclusively for Microsoft consoles Ori and the Blind Forest, a 2D platformer with a Metroidvania structure and a style that immediately made fans of the genre fall in love. In 2019, a porting was also produced on Nintendo Switch, which was well received by the players.

The sequel to the Moon Studios game was also released on March 7, Ori And The Will Of The Wisps, released on Xbox One and PC via the Xbox Game Pass. Since the first title on the flagship console of the great N has been well received, it is legitimate to wonder if the sequel will also arrive. Therefore, the lead engineer of the development studio, Gennadiy Korol, recently answered this question about an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on ​​Reddit.

Although the development team loves Switch, the studio it is not working on a port. "At this moment we have nothing to share about the porting of Ori and the Will of the Wisps", go on. "If that happens, I can tell you that it would be extremely difficult to run the game at 60fps"Even on Xbox One, in fact, the title had some problems with the performances and in particular with the long loading times, problems then solved with a series of updates.

In another AMA, this time from lead designer Chris McEntee, the possibility of a third chapter of the game was discussed: at the moment there seems to be nothing working. Although the team has already told the story they wanted to tell, they still have "left a door open for potential follow-up, although we don't have anything specific to share right now."

A statement that will surely not make the owners of Nintendo Switch and all those who waited for the third game of the Ori saga happy.