Ori and the Will of the Wisps officially enters the gold phase

The announcement of joining has just arrived on the official Twitter account of Moon Studios gold phase of Ori and the Will of the Wisps, one of the most anticipated Microsoft exclusives of 2020.

The development of the game has therefore ended and it is time for the developers to take a breath and, why not, get to work on the possible day one patch that will aim to file what could be the minor defects of the title.

We remind you that the game will arrive on the shelves of all stores starting March 11, 2020 both on PC (on Steam and on the Microsoft Store) and Xbox One, the only platform on which it will be available in physical format. Speaking of box copy, the rich is also available at preorder Collector's Edition for Xbox One of the title Moon Studios, inside which you will find the game on disc, a CD containing all the songs played on the piano, the Steelbook, an Art Book and the digital version of the soundtrack in MP3 format.

In case he had missed it, it seems that Moon Studios is also working on another great project in addition to Ori and the Will of the Wisps and it is likely that the announcement may arrive precisely on the occasion of E3 2020.