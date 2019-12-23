Ori and the Blind Forest developers want to revolutionize the ARPG

Share it:

The next thing about Moon Studio after Ori and the Will of the Wisps It will be an ARPG with which they intend to revolutionize the genre. This has been revealed through a job offer in which the creators of the Ori franchise are looking for a senior desasaplander who feels real passion for role-playing videogames in any of its forms.

In the offer published in Gamasutra you can read "After redefining Metroidvania with the Ori franchise, Moon Studios' next goal is to revolutionize the ARPG genre".

The job offer is open to anyone who can opt for it regardless of where they live on the planet, as Moon Studios is based in Austria, but its employees work remotely from various parts of the world.

There is no denying that there is a desire to know what these professionals in this genre that they now plan to explore are capable of doing. Of course, before the time comes to know his next work we will have to thoroughly explore Ori and the Will of the Wisps, his new platforms dated March 11, 2020.