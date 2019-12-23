Entertainment

Ori and the Blind Forest developers want to revolutionize the ARPG

December 23, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

The next thing about Moon Studio after Ori and the Will of the Wisps It will be an ARPG with which they intend to revolutionize the genre. This has been revealed through a job offer in which the creators of the Ori franchise are looking for a senior desasaplander who feels real passion for role-playing videogames in any of its forms.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Gets a Small Delay

In the offer published in Gamasutra you can read "After redefining Metroidvania with the Ori franchise, Moon Studios' next goal is to revolutionize the ARPG genre".

The job offer is open to anyone who can opt for it regardless of where they live on the planet, as Moon Studios is based in Austria, but its employees work remotely from various parts of the world.

There is no denying that there is a desire to know what these professionals in this genre that they now plan to explore are capable of doing. Of course, before the time comes to know his next work we will have to thoroughly explore Ori and the Will of the Wisps, his new platforms dated March 11, 2020.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.