Organizers of the Formula 1 Mexican GP keep firm their original date

Given the adjustment in the calendar of the 2020 season of the Formula 1 Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Mexican Grand Prix may be held on the dates originally scheduled, between the Friday, October 30 and the Sunday, November 1, according to the organizers of the race.

"Inter-American Training Corporation (CIE), promoter of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Mexico, maintains that the dates for the world championship to visit Mexico City remain firm"The agency reported in a statement.

CIE sent this release on Tuesday after Formula 1 announced the start of its 2020 serial with the first eight races, to be held between July 5 and September 6.

To carry out the GP of Mexico, the organizers promised to guarantee a “safe experience”For all those attending the event.

"The strictest sanitation and sanitation measures are already being taken"CIE assured in its statement.

The GP of Mexico it runs in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack, in the east of the Mexican capital.

The most recent massive event held on this stage prior to the pandemic suspension was the music festival Live latino.

This festival was held between March 14 and 15, since the authorities of the Mexico City they authorized its realization already in the middle of the sanitary emergency. It is estimated that they attended around 40,000 people.

That same weekend, the Guanajuato Rally He was suspended Saturday night while the last games of the Mexican soccer day were played behind closed doors.

