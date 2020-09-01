Entertainment

Oresuki: the final film arrives today on Crunchyroll, no broadcast in Italy

September 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Oresuki’s final film, which is actually nothing more than a OVA lasting about sixty minutes, missed the release in Japanese cinemas due to the Coronavirus emergency and is now ready for his debut in streaming and home video. Where to see the final episode?

Crunchyroll has confirmed that the OVA will be available from 20:00 on the platform, but not on the Italian territory. Streaming is in fact reserved for American, Australian and English audiences, due to a licensing issue. In Italy, the series has never been legally distributed, and consequently not even the final episode will be available, at least for the moment.

In Japan, the OVA will be available from tonight, and the home video edition will go on sale tomorrow. The moderate success of the series could convince some Italian distributors to buy the rights at a later time, so we are waiting for new information.

As for the OVA, it has been confirmed that this will be divided into three 20-minute episodes approximately, which will then be added to the list of the first season, bringing the total from 12 to 15 episodes available and officially concluding the story. In case you want to know more, you can check out the latest Oresuki trailer shared a few months ago.

